PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,849.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PRCT. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

