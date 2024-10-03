ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 798,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 188,506 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,893.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,851. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

