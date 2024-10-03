Sei Investments Co. Sells 38,994 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 260,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE TROX opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

