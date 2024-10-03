ProShare Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

