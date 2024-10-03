ProShare Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 70.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

