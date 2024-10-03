ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 20,887 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

