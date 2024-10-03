Sei Investments Co. Buys 44,334 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 206.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

