ProShare Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in OSI Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in OSI Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 2,952.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

