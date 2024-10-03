ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, Director Alan Hoops sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Hoops sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,431 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,847. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $318.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.44. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $329.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

