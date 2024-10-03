ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 1.4 %

BKU stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.