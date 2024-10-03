ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $231.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.27 and its 200 day moving average is $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.69.

Read Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.