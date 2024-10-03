ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 335,092 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AGCO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 103.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

