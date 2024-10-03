Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.