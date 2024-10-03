XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Sphere 3D Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.81.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 69.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Sphere 3D Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ANY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

