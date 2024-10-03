ProShare Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $65.42 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,845 shares of company stock worth $607,170 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progress Software

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.