ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,399 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.
In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Five9 stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.86. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
