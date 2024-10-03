99,198 Shares in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,050,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000.
Insider Activity at UL Solutions
In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UL Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %
ULS opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
UL Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
UL Solutions Company Profile
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
