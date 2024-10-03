XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $66,000 Investment in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth about $3,165,000.

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Metagenomi ( NASDAQ:MGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

MGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

