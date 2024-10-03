Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 99,786 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atairos Partners GP Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,428 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 99,133 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADV stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

