Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 315,411 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,411 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,397,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

