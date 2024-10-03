Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 898 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 105,622 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Energizer by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 211,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Energizer Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENR opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.