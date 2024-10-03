Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,059 Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGR opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

