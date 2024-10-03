Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 870,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

