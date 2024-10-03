Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 466.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 9,211.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $18.02 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

