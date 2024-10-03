Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

UUUU opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.68.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

