Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 84,556 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 401.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 122.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 78.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $694.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

