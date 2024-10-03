Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IPG Photonics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 38,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP opened at $73.16 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

