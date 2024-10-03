Creative Planning Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,947,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

