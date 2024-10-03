NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,754 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 406,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $405,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

