Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,261 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

MUFG stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

