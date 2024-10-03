NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after acquiring an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,191,000 after acquiring an additional 933,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 453,657 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,171,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,376,000 after purchasing an additional 603,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ARES opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $159.95.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,162,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,162,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,316 shares of company stock valued at $87,718,000. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

