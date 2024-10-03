Creative Planning Acquires 51,420 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,642,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 764,575 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 111,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,296 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 911,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 310,946 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

