NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

