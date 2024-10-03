NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMARFree Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $69,521,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $9,434,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $7,873,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $6,708,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 106.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,629 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

