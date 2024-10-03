NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 11,903 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

