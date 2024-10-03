Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,928,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.