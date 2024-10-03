Creative Planning Sells 469 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 213,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

