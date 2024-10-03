NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,447,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $42.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

