NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 251.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $130.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

