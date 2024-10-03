ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.97

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.97 and traded as low as $40.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.