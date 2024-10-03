Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $248.43

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.43 and traded as high as $268.23. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $268.23, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.43 and its 200-day moving average is $243.35.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
