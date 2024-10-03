SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.53 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.09). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.10), with a volume of 1,270,849 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($71,018.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.08) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.96).

SSP Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

