Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.58) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.60). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 170,822 shares changing hands.
Scottish American Investment Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.50. The stock has a market cap of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
