Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$2.50. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 56,403 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Journey Energy Price Performance
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.53 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2599784 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
