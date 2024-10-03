Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $107.50

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.44). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 27,057 shares.

Gama Aviation Stock Up 9.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.93. The company has a market cap of £68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.