Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,150 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $500,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $8,478,000. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the airline’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,211 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,943 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

