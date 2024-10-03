Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

