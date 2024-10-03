Creative Planning Buys 121,719 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,722,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

