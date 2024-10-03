Creative Planning Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Argus began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

