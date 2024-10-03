Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after buying an additional 1,113,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.47.

NYSE:ICE opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

